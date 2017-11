** Shares of Coal India Ltd rise as much as 2.8 pct to 282.1 rupees, heads for fourth session of gains

** Macquarie upgrades stock to “outperform” from “neutral”; price target 310 rupees

** Macquarie says tight coal supply will lead to higher prices, boosting Coal India earnings; adds negative factors such as wage hikes already factored in

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had fallen about 8.5 pct this year