BUZZ-Coal India surges on non-coking coal price hike

** Coal India Ltd’s shares rise as much as 8.2 pct to 311 rupees, highest since March 10

** Company approves revision of non-coking coal prices across all its units bit.ly/2FgLqxP

** Says revision will earn incremental revenue of about 19.56 bln rupees ($308.0 mln) for balance period of FY 2017-18; projected annual incremental revenue to be 64.21 bln rupees

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since February 2016

** Over 16 mln shares traded, more than four times the 30-day avg of 4 mln shares ($1 = 63.5025 Indian rupees)