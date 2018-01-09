FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Coal India surges on non-coking coal price hike
#India Market News
January 9, 2018 / 4:41 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-Coal India surges on non-coking coal price hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Coal India Ltd’s shares rise as much as 8.2 pct to 311 rupees, highest since March 10

** Company approves revision of non-coking coal prices across all its units bit.ly/2FgLqxP

** Says revision will earn incremental revenue of about 19.56 bln rupees ($308.0 mln) for balance period of FY 2017-18; projected annual incremental revenue to be 64.21 bln rupees

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since February 2016

** Over 16 mln shares traded, more than four times the 30-day avg of 4 mln shares ($1 = 63.5025 Indian rupees)

