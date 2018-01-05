FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Credit Suisse "cautiously optimistic" on Indian equities in 2018
Sections
Featured
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Exclusive
Economy
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Mining
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Author of Trump book contradicts president
U.S.
Author of Trump book contradicts president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
January 5, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in a day

BUZZ-Credit Suisse "cautiously optimistic" on Indian equities in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Credit Suisse maintains “cautiously optimistic” outlook on Indian equities for 2018, citing concerns regarding fiscal deficit, state elections, earnings downgrades and high valuations

** CS adds it does not expect “sharp, prolonged correction in equities” this year due to robust domestic flows and solid global growth outlook

** The drag on economy from govt’s anti-corruption drive and Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation is here to stay for some more time - CS

** India’s GDP growth could surprise on the downside; estimates growth of 6.6 pct in FY 2018 and 7 pct in FY 2019 vs consensus of 6.7 pct and 7.4 pct, respectively - CS

** Companies’ EPS growth in FY 2019 could be best in last five years since issues related to RBI’s asset quality review, demonetization, GST implementation, competitive pressures are now fading - CS

** CS expects energy sector to remain in limelight in 2018 given firm oil price environment and favourable govt policies to support the sector

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.