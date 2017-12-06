FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Dish TV India slides on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
December 6, 2017 / 4:23 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-Dish TV India slides on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Dish TV India Ltd slips as much as 2.9 pct at 78.20 rupees, its lowest since Nov 23

** Co posted Sept-qtr loss of 178.7 mln rupees ($2.8 mln) on Tuesday vs analysts’ loss estimate of 92.6 mln rupees

** Broadly flat ARPU compared to last qtr and higher operating expenses were key negatives in Q2 - HDFC Securities

** But inexpensive valuations, synergies from merger with Videocon D2H, digitisation are positives - analysts say

** Management reiterated guidance on synergy benefits from Videocon D2H merger, despite delay in approval from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting - analysts

** Stock down 4.8 pct this year up to Tuesday ($1 = 64.4250 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.