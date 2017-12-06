BUZZ-Dish TV India slides on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss

** Dish TV India Ltd slips as much as 2.9 pct at 78.20 rupees, its lowest since Nov 23

** Co posted Sept-qtr loss of 178.7 mln rupees ($2.8 mln) on Tuesday vs analysts’ loss estimate of 92.6 mln rupees

** Broadly flat ARPU compared to last qtr and higher operating expenses were key negatives in Q2 - HDFC Securities

** But inexpensive valuations, synergies from merger with Videocon D2H, digitisation are positives - analysts say

** Management reiterated guidance on synergy benefits from Videocon D2H merger, despite delay in approval from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting - analysts

** Stock down 4.8 pct this year up to Tuesday ($1 = 64.4250 Indian rupees)