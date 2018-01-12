FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Dish TV India slumps; to assess impact of insolvency case against Videocon on merger
January 12, 2018 / 5:02 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-Dish TV India slumps; to assess impact of insolvency case against Videocon on merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Dish TV India Ltd drops as much as 8.1 pct to 77 rupees; hits its lowest since Nov 23

** Direct-to-home operator said it is evaluating impact on rights, obligations under its merger deal with Videocon d2h Ltd following insolvency proceedings against certain entities of Videcon Group

** Dish TV and Videocon d2h had announced a merger in Nov 2016, which they earlier expected to close by Dec 27, 2017

** In a Dec 22 filing, it told exchanges that necessary filings around the deal closure would be delayed further bit.ly/2Fs6tO2

** Videocon d2h said it is unable to notify effective date of scheme with Dish TV until final views are taken jointly by co and Dish TV

** Dish TV stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since July 21

** About 15.8 mln shares traded, about 2.7 times the 30 day avg of 5.9 mln

