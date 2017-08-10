FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ- DJI: From hot to not
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 5:40 PM / in 2 months

BUZZ- DJI: From hot to not

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Fortunes quickly changing for DJ Industrials, index down 0.8 pct WTD, on track for its worst weekly performance since mid Apr

** Reckoning occurring after DJI just ended streak of 9 straight record high closes on Tues

** Indeed, volatility rears its head, VIX hits 12-week high amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea

** That said, on Thurs, Boeing, DJI biggest positive influence this year (nearly 25 pct of rise), on losing side

** Apple and Goldman Sachs largest index drags

** While more defensive McDonald‘s, Johnson & Johnson, and Coca-Cola show resilience

** Meanwhile, on an Elliott Wave basis, if DJI has completed wave 3 from Brexit-panic trough, index now at risk for its largest corrective downturn since advance began in early 2016

** Retreat to 23.6 pct Fibo retracement of wave 3 rise (20971.73) would call for 5.4 pct sell off. Chart: reut.rs/2hOshvt

** 38.2 pct Fibo retracement (20224.79) 8.8 pct decline from high

** Additionally, rising 200-DMA (now 20465), and Apr trough (20379.55) within zone defined by these Fibo levels

** Push above 22179.11 high would instead suggest wave 3 not yet complete, further advance

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.