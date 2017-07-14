FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BUZZ-FDA panel okays Mylan, Biocon's copy of Roche's Herceptin
July 14, 2017 / 1:05 PM / a month ago

BUZZ-FDA panel okays Mylan, Biocon's copy of Roche's Herceptin

1 Min Read

(Updates)

** Generic drugmaker's shares up about 2 pct at $39.80 in light premarket trading

** Advisory committee to FDA unanimously recommends approval for its biosimilar

** Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee votes 16-0 in support of MYL's and Biocon Ltd's biosimilar version of Roche Holding AG's breast cancer treatment Herceptin

** FDA not obliged to follow recommendations of its advisers but typically does so

** Mylan and Biocon are exclusive partners on a broad portfolio of biosimilar and insulin products

** BION rose as much as 10 pct to 404.45 rupees

** Up to Thursday's close, MYL had risen 2.4 pct this year, while Biocon gained 16 pct

