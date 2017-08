** Shares of fertiliser makers rise after GST rate for fertilisers were cut

** GST Council slashes GST rate on fertilisers from 12 pct to 5 pct in a bid to mitigate the impact of the new sales tax on the farm sector

** Nagarjuna Fertilizer and Chemicals Ltd and Madras Fertilizers gain as much as 5.6 pct

** Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd rises as much as 4 pct