2 months ago
BUZZ-Fortis Healthcare falls; Integrated Healthcare pulls out of deal
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
June 23, 2017 / 4:19 AM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-Fortis Healthcare falls; Integrated Healthcare pulls out of deal

1 Min Read

** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months

** Malaysia's Integrated Healthcare Holdings said it is not engaged in any negotiations in India currently, according to a regulatory filing to Singapore, Malaysian stock exchanges on Thursday bit.ly/2tAwLrt

** Media had earlier reported Integrated Healthcare was eying controlling stake in Fortis Healthcare, SRL Diagnostics in a deal which valued the two companies at nearly $2.9 bln

** Up to Thursday's close, Fortis stock up 22.8 pct in 12 months

