BUZZ-Fortis Healthcare falls; Integrated Healthcare pulls out of deal

** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months

** Malaysia's Integrated Healthcare Holdings said it is not engaged in any negotiations in India currently, according to a regulatory filing to Singapore, Malaysian stock exchanges on Thursday bit.ly/2tAwLrt

** Media had earlier reported Integrated Healthcare was eying controlling stake in Fortis Healthcare, SRL Diagnostics in a deal which valued the two companies at nearly $2.9 bln

** Up to Thursday's close, Fortis stock up 22.8 pct in 12 months