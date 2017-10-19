FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ- Fractures may lead to DJI coming up lame
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 1:31 PM / in 3 days

BUZZ- Fractures may lead to DJI coming up lame

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** DJI in the lead in Oct, closing over 23k milestone on Weds

** However, the blue-chip index finished within Fibo projection zone with momentum study at levels suggesting risk for a crest

** DJI up 3.4 pct MTD, handily beating other major indices

** NYSE Composite, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite , and Nasdaq 100 up 1.3-2.3 pct in Oct

** Small-cap Russell 2000 up just 1 pct, and DJ Transports actually down 0.1 pct. RUT and DJT both shy of fresh records in signs of fracturing

** And DJT has so far failed right at Fibo projection resistance amid longer-term momentum divergence

** Meanwhile, just 4 stocks: Boeing, UnitedHealth , McDonald’s and Apple responsible for nearly half of DJI YTD gain

** BA, Goldman Sachs and IBM about a third of the index’s gain off Aug trough. IBM alone nearly 60 pct of DJI’s gain Weds

** On Elliott Wave basis, DJI can be in 5th (final) wave up from early 2016 low, closed within 23044.17/23250.09 Fibo proj zone. Chart:

** Daily RSI nearing late 2016/early 2017 highs, just where should reverse to keep momentum divergence intact

** Support 22630 with rising 50-DMA (now 22237)

** Meanwhile, crushed SPX historical volatility study warns of instability risk

** And IXIC came within ~0.2 pct of its resistance Weds. This as internal measures have turned down, suggesting an exhausted rise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.