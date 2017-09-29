FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-GAIL (India) nears 5-mth high; stock leads gains on NSE
#India Market News
September 29, 2017 / 5:09 AM / 19 days ago

BUZZ-GAIL (India) nears 5-mth high; stock leads gains on NSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India’s biggest gas transporter jumps as much as 8.3 pct to 429 rupees, the top pct gainer on the NSE index

** Stock hits highest level since May 5; posts biggest intraday pct gain since July 10

** Consultation paper released by India's natural gas regulator indicates that unified or pooled tariff for GAIL's integrated pipeline is about 78 pct higher than existing tariff of 37.1 rupees/mmBtu (bit.ly/2yMkCSO)

** If implemented, tariff will apply to all of GAIL’s pipelines, potentially leading to a 35 pct rise in company’s FY19 earnings - analyst at local brokerage says

** GAIL leads gains on S&P BSE Oil and Gas index, which is up 1.43 pct

** Stock has risen about 41 pct in the last 12 months up to Thursday’s close

