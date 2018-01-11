FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-GE Power India hits decade high on 8.2-bln-rupee order
Sections
Featured
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Company Results
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Judges criticise Supreme Court in rare public spat
Judges criticise Supreme Court in rare public spat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
January 11, 2018 / 5:35 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-GE Power India hits decade high on 8.2-bln-rupee order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of GE Power India Ltd surge as much as 7 pct to 916.6 rupees, its highest since Jan 2008

** Co gets order worth about 8.18 billion rupees ($128.29 mln) from Navayuga Engineering Co

** Order for design, manufacturing of 12 units of 80 MW capacity vertical full Kaplan turbine generator units along with ancillary equipment

** This is the fourth and the biggest order that the power equipment manufacturer has got in the last 12 months, according to data available with the stock exchanges.

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 17.7 pct this year ($1 = 63.7600 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.