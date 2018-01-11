BUZZ-GE Power India hits decade high on 8.2-bln-rupee order

** Shares of GE Power India Ltd surge as much as 7 pct to 916.6 rupees, its highest since Jan 2008

** Co gets order worth about 8.18 billion rupees ($128.29 mln) from Navayuga Engineering Co

** Order for design, manufacturing of 12 units of 80 MW capacity vertical full Kaplan turbine generator units along with ancillary equipment

** This is the fourth and the biggest order that the power equipment manufacturer has got in the last 12 months, according to data available with the stock exchanges.

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 17.7 pct this year ($1 = 63.7600 Indian rupees)