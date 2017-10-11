BUZZ-Global PC shipments slip for 12th straight quarter - Gartner

** Worldwide Q3 PC shipments fell 3.6 pct YoY, the 12th consecutive quarter of decline, according to preliminary estimates from research firm Gartner Inc

** Except for HP Inc, which recorded 4.4 pct YoY growth, all other major PC makers posted declines in shipments-Gartner (gtnr.it/2wMnPjX)

** PC shipments totaled 67 mln units, with HP Inc holding biggest market share of 21.8 pct - Gartner

** Apple Inc posted 5.6 pct drop, Lenovo Group 1.5 pct, Dell 0.4 pct, ASUSTEK Computer 9 pct

** Demand stabilization in key regions, including EMEA, Japan and Latin America, offset by 10 percent fall in U.S. market, partly hurt by weak back-to-school sales season - Gartner analyst Mika Kitagawa

** Component shortages, including that of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, continue to make PC industry costlier - Gartner (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)