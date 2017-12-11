BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades SBI, PNB; capital, falling NPA ratio positives

** Goldman Sachs upgrades State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank; reiterates “buy” on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

** Says expects state-run banks’ bad loan ratio to halve by 2019/20, and more than $32 bln capital injection announced by Indian govt to accelerate clean up from bad loans

** Investors’ confidence on banks’ profitability would likely improve on availability of govt capital, moderating new non-performing loans and resolution of bad loans, uptick in operating profits - Goldman Sachs analysts say

** Goldman Sachs raises rating for SBI to “buy” from “neutral” and price target to 396 rupees from 283 rupees; says SBI is best positioned to benefit from improving asset quality cycle and govt’s move to put larger state-owned banks in a virtuous cycle

** Raises rating for Punjab National Bank to “neutral” from “sell” and price target to 197 rupees from 140 rupees, citing moderating new NPA formation, better potential for recovery of bad loans in sectors such as iron and steel, shift in focus to operating profitability

** But private banks likely to stay more profitable on better revenue mix, improved liability franchises, better operating efficiency - analysts say

** Nifty PSU bank index gains as much as 1.7 pct on Monday, with SBI rising up to 2 pct and Punjab National Bank 1.5 pct

** Index had climbed 26.3 pct this year as of Friday’s close