BUZZ-HSBC raises Mahindra & Mahindra's TP, positive on tractor business outlook

** HSBC raises TP of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to 840 rupees from 795 rupees; maintains “buy” rating

** Says India’s tractor industry has grown “strongly” in the past two years and it expects continued growth of 10 pct-12 pct in FY19 as well

** Adds with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka due for elections this year, nearly 30 pct of total tractor market can see higher spending this year

** Mahindra & Mahindra reported a better-than-expected Q3 profit earlier this month, with domestic tractor sales rising over 6 pct

** “Normal north-east monsoons and good reservoir levels helped in boosting the rural sentiment and demand for tractors,” company had said

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 8 pct in 12 months versus 12 pct gain in the Nifty Auto index <.NIFTY AUTO>

** Thirty eight out of 42 brokerages covering stock rate it “buy” or higher and four “hold”; median PT 880 rupees