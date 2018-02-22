FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
India Market News
February 22, 2018 / 5:24 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-HSBC raises Mahindra & Mahindra's TP, positive on tractor business outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** HSBC raises TP of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to 840 rupees from 795 rupees; maintains “buy” rating

** Says India’s tractor industry has grown “strongly” in the past two years and it expects continued growth of 10 pct-12 pct in FY19 as well

** Adds with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka due for elections this year, nearly 30 pct of total tractor market can see higher spending this year

** Mahindra & Mahindra reported a better-than-expected Q3 profit earlier this month, with domestic tractor sales rising over 6 pct

** “Normal north-east monsoons and good reservoir levels helped in boosting the rural sentiment and demand for tractors,” company had said

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 8 pct in 12 months versus 12 pct gain in the Nifty Auto index <.NIFTY AUTO>

** Thirty eight out of 42 brokerages covering stock rate it “buy” or higher and four “hold”; median PT 880 rupees

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.