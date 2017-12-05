** HSBC Global Research initiates coverage on three Indian airline stocks

** Initiates coverage of IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, at “buy” and 1,500 rupees price target; cites strong balance sheet, lowest unit cost and one of best on-time performance

** SpiceJet Ltd rated “buy” with PT of 180 rupees; cites “impressive turnaround story”, adding airline will be in net cash position by FY19

** Jet Airways (India) Ltd rated “hold” with PT of 600 rupees; cites high financing costs and weaker Gulf demand

** Overall, HSBC optimistic on airline sector, saying industry is “at the cusp of a strong recovery”

** Cites favourable government policies and consolidation in the market as positives

** Adds FX, more fuel efficient fleets will offset impact of rising fuel prices