BUZZ-HSBC starts coverage of India's IndiGo, SpiceJet with "buy"; rates Jet at "hold"
Modi fights to protect home base
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
#India Market News
December 5, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-HSBC starts coverage of India's IndiGo, SpiceJet with "buy"; rates Jet at "hold"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** HSBC Global Research initiates coverage on three Indian airline stocks

** Initiates coverage of IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, at “buy” and 1,500 rupees price target; cites strong balance sheet, lowest unit cost and one of best on-time performance

** SpiceJet Ltd rated “buy” with PT of 180 rupees; cites “impressive turnaround story”, adding airline will be in net cash position by FY19

** Jet Airways (India) Ltd rated “hold” with PT of 600 rupees; cites high financing costs and weaker Gulf demand

** Overall, HSBC optimistic on airline sector, saying industry is “at the cusp of a strong recovery”

** Cites favourable government policies and consolidation in the market as positives

** Adds FX, more fuel efficient fleets will offset impact of rising fuel prices

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
