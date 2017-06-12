FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
#India Market News
June 12, 2017

BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh

1 Min Read

** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct

** Drop comes after Nifty Bank index hits record high on Friday; up nearly 30 pct this year

** Nifty PSU bank index has risen 18 pct this year

** Sentiment for lenders also take a hit after India's western state of Maharashtra agreed on Sunday to forgive all loans held by farmers

** Bank of India down as much as 3 pct, while Punjab National Bank falls as much as 2.83 pct

