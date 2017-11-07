FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India bond yields up 5 bps to highest since May as oil firms
November 7, 2017 / 5:22 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India bond yields up 5 bps to highest since May as oil firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rises as much as to 6.94 percent, its highest since May 11, compared to its 6.89 percent close

** Spike in global crude oil prices spurs concerns over inflation, dashing expectations of any rate cuts

** Brent futures rose to $64.44, the highest since mid-2015, on Monday

** Geo-political tensions surfaced after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moved to shore up his power base with the arrest of royals, ministers and investors

** 5-yr benchmark swap rises to 6.41 percent from 6.37 percent close; 1-yr little changed at 6.18 pct versus 6.17 pct

