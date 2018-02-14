FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Domestic News
February 14, 2018 / 4:37 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India bonds rally on softer inflation, lower oil, higher US Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Indian bonds rally as oil prices ease further, US Treasuries rise and domestic inflation data comes in lower than expected

** The 10-year benchmark bond yield was down to 7.47 percent from its Monday’s close of 7.50 percent. Markets were closed for a local holiday on Tuesday

** However, lack of buying from state-run banks, that constitute roughly 40 percent of market volume, according to a trader, is unlikely to support bonds once the government resumes its market borrowing from April

** India’s retail inflation rose 5.07 percent in January, lower than a Reuters poll of 5.14 percent on softer rise in food prices

** For reports on oil prices, US Treasuries see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.