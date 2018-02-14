BUZZ-India bonds rally on softer inflation, lower oil, higher US Treasuries

** Indian bonds rally as oil prices ease further, US Treasuries rise and domestic inflation data comes in lower than expected

** The 10-year benchmark bond yield was down to 7.47 percent from its Monday’s close of 7.50 percent. Markets were closed for a local holiday on Tuesday

** However, lack of buying from state-run banks, that constitute roughly 40 percent of market volume, according to a trader, is unlikely to support bonds once the government resumes its market borrowing from April

** India’s retail inflation rose 5.07 percent in January, lower than a Reuters poll of 5.14 percent on softer rise in food prices

** For reports on oil prices, US Treasuries see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)