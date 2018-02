** India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rose the most in nearly two years tracking U.S. Treasuries, firm oil prices and heavy supply of state bonds back home

** Lack of buying from state-run banks added to the pace in the rise of yields, traders said

** The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 7.70 pct, its highest since Feb 26, 2016, but shed some losses to end at 7.67 pct

