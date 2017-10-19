BUZZ-India cenbank may keep rates steady in Dec on inflation concerns - brokerages

** India’s central bank policy meeting minutes released on Wednesday suggest benchmark interest rates are likely to be kept steady in December, brokerages say

** The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member monetary policy committee voted 5-1 to keep repo rates steady, as worries surfaced about rising consumer prices potentially threatening the central bank’s 4 pct inflation target, the minutes showed

** Analysts at Nomura estimate a 75 pct chance that rates would stay unchanged at the next policy meeting, as core inflation is expected to stay above 4 pct, and due to mounting risks of fiscal slippages

** IDFC analysts say the majority of RBI members feel that data is not enough to segregate the transitory factors from the structural malaise causing a slowdown in growth

** “A rate cut at this juncture might not be the remedy to push growth, especially as the committee members see a fiscal slippage-led risk to inflation” - IDFC

** India’s fiscal deficit, including federal and state borrowing, is close to 6 percent, and RBI Governor Urjit Patel warned this month that a further widening could hit fiscal stability

** Analysts at Yes Bank, however, say a last round of 25 bps rate cut could potentially open up this December if inflation in the coming months undershoots RBI’s projected trajectory