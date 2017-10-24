FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Indiabulls Housing Finance shares rise as Q2 profit surges
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
China
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 24, 2017 / 4:09 AM / in a day

BUZZ-Indiabulls Housing Finance shares rise as Q2 profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Indiabulls Housing Finance’s shares rise as much as 2.1 pct to 1,365.50 rupees; stock among top pct gainers on NSE index

** Q2 profit jumps nearly 26 pct to 8.61 bln rupees ($132.43 million) while non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to lowest level in 20 qtrs; gross NPA at 0.78 pct, co said on Monday bit.ly/2yNsaHu

** At least two brokerages raised their PT on stock after co’s strong Sept-qtr results

** “Bullish management commentary backed up by 33 pct YoY AUM growth (and even better 43 pct YoY for pure home loans) suggests that IHFL is aggressively grabbing market share,” Macquarie analysts said

** Assets under management and margin outcomes better than expectation, Nomura analysts wrote in a note

** Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, eight have rated it as ‘buy’ or higher while the rest have a ‘hold’ rating ($1 = 65.0175 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.