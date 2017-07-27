FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Indiabulls Real Estate hits over 7-1/2-yr high; CLSA initiates coverage with 'buy' rating
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
July 27, 2017 / 6:25 AM / in 3 months

BUZZ-Indiabulls Real Estate hits over 7-1/2-yr high; CLSA initiates coverage with 'buy' rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate rise as much 9 pct to 244.4 rupees, highest since October 2009

** CLSA initiates coverage on stock with “buy” rating and a target price of 282 rupees

** Says Indiabulls’ shift towards the office sector should double its lease income over the next five years to around $200 mln

** Adds ongoing residential developments over the next three-four years will derive in 50 bln rupees ($779.97 mln) or more in net inflows from these projects

** “Despite a sharp rally, we believe the stock still has multiple triggers ahead,” CLSA says

** Indiabulls Real Estate shares had more than tripled so far this year as of Wednesday’s close ($1 = 64.1050 Indian rupees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.