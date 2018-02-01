FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 6:34 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-Indian agri stocks rally; budget unveils measures for sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of companies in the agricultural sector rally after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled a slew of initiatives for the rural sector, including liberalising exports of agri commodities as part of 2018/19 budget

** India to also raise support price of crops to at least 1.5 times the production cost

** Agro chemicals makers PI Industries Ltd, Excel Crop Care Ltd and Monsanto India Ltd rise as much as 4.5-5.5 pct

** Horticulture company Agri-Tech (India) Ltd jumps as much as 10 pct

** Tractor makers also gain, with monthly sales also helping gains; Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd up as much as 3.6 percent to record 790.50 rupees

$1 = 63.6025 Indian rupees

