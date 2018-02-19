FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
India Market News
February 19, 2018 / 4:13 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-Indian airline shares rise after strong Jan passenger data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Indian air carriers post gains in the range of 1 pct-3 pct

** Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) says passengers carried by domestic airlines rose nearly 20 pct to 11.5 mln in January bit.ly/2sENgGz

** SpiceJet Ltd posts passenger load factor of 95 pct vs 93.6 pct last yr, Jet Airways (India) Ltd at 88.7 pct vs 86.8 pct

** IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s load factor flat at 90 pct

** SpiceJet shares rise as much as 2.5 pct to 145 rupees, Jet Airways up as much as 3 pct to 762.9 rupees

** InterGlobe shares rise as much as 1.1 pct at 1,278 rupees

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.