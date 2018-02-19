BUZZ-Indian airline shares rise after strong Jan passenger data

** Shares of Indian air carriers post gains in the range of 1 pct-3 pct

** Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) says passengers carried by domestic airlines rose nearly 20 pct to 11.5 mln in January bit.ly/2sENgGz

** SpiceJet Ltd posts passenger load factor of 95 pct vs 93.6 pct last yr, Jet Airways (India) Ltd at 88.7 pct vs 86.8 pct

** IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s load factor flat at 90 pct

** SpiceJet shares rise as much as 2.5 pct to 145 rupees, Jet Airways up as much as 3 pct to 762.9 rupees

** InterGlobe shares rise as much as 1.1 pct at 1,278 rupees