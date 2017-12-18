BUZZ-Indian fertiliser stocks rise after govt seeks additional spending

** Shares of Indian fertiliser companies gain in afternoon trade
** India’s finance ministry has sought parliament’s approval for net additional spending of 333.8 billion rupees ($5.21 billion) for 2017/18
** This includes 205.32 billion rupees for the fertiliser sector, a government document showed
** Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd rises as much as 6 pct, while National Fertilizers Ltd gains 3.7 pct
** Southern Petrochemical Industries Corp Ltd up 2.3 pct and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd rises 2.7 pct
$1 = 64.1000 Indian rupees