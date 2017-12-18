FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Indian fertiliser stocks rise after govt seeks additional spending
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
December 18, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-Indian fertiliser stocks rise after govt seeks additional spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Indian fertiliser companies gain in afternoon trade

** India’s finance ministry has sought parliament’s approval for net additional spending of 333.8 billion rupees ($5.21 billion) for 2017/18

** This includes 205.32 billion rupees for the fertiliser sector, a government document showed

** Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd rises as much as 6 pct, while National Fertilizers Ltd gains 3.7 pct

** Southern Petrochemical Industries Corp Ltd up 2.3 pct and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd rises 2.7 pct

$1 = 64.1000 Indian rupees

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.