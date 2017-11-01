FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Indian fertilizer stocks gain after govt clears subsidy payment
November 1, 2017 / 8:58 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-Indian fertilizer stocks gain after govt clears subsidy payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Indian fertilizer companies gain in afternoon trade

** Government approves outstanding subsidy payment of 100 bln rupees ($1.55 bln) to fertilizer companies for FY 2016-17 bit.ly/2imyFqO

** The payment in connection with the government’s plan to make fertilizers available to farmers at subsidised rates

** National Fertilizers Ltd and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd up 5 pct

** Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corp Ltd up 4.4 pct and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd up 4.7 pct ($1 = 64.5650 Indian rupees)

