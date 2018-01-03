BUZZ-Indian jute firms surge; govt approves mandatory packaging of food grain, sugar in jute material

** Shares of Indian jute manufacturers rise after govt approves mandatory use of jute for packaging of food grain and sugar, according to a tweet by principal spokesperson for the govt bit.ly/2CyMOh2

** Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd surges as much as 20 pct to its highest since April 24, 2017

** Cheviot Co Ltd jumps as much as 18.2 pct and Gloster Ltd rises up to 19.3 pct, with both hitting record highs

** Up to Tuesday’s close, Ludlow Jute & Specialities stock had fallen 2.9 pct in 12 months, while Cheviot Co and Gloster had gained 41.7 pct and 33.6 pct, respectively