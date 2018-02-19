FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
India Market News
February 19, 2018 / 5:08 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-Indian lenders fall as banking fraud impact deepens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Indian banks fall as worries intensify about fallout from a $1.77 bln fraud at state-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB)

** PNB down as much as 5.9 pct after federal police sealed company’s Mumbai branch, state television reported; police also detain two employees of the bank suspected of steering fraudulent loans

** Indian banks could take a hit of more than $3 bln from loans and corporate guarantees to diamond companies, tax department said in note seen by Reuters

** NSE PSU bank index falls as much as 2.4 pct to lowest since Oct. 24

** State-run UCO Bank falls as much as 12.3 pct to lowest since April 2009; company said on Sunday it had $411.82 mln in exposure to fraudulent transactions carried out at PNB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.