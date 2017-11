** India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sells naphtha for Dec 10-12 loading at about $21 above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the highest it has fetched in over 21 months

- MRPL sells 35,000 tonnes of the fuel to Japan’s Idemitsu

- Fresh premium highest for MRPL since it sold a cargo more than a year ago for February 2016 loading at $22 a tonne premium