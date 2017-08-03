BUZZ-Indian Oil gains most in over 6 mths; technicals show further upside

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ** Shares of Indian Oil Corp, rise as much as 4.96 pct to 388.45 rupees, their biggest intraday gain since Jan 25

** Stock rebounds after finding support at its 200-day exponential moving average tmsnrt.rs/2fapXOt

** Share price cuts above a resistance at 385.2 rupees, the 23.6 pct retracement level of the uptrend from 12 Feb 2016 low to 16 May 2017 high, seen as a bullish sign

** Stock's wave pattern suggests that a double zigzag correction is complete and a new uptrend has started

** RSI also rises above 50, seen supportive of a new uptrend

** A close above 385.2 rupees will confirm the reversal and may lead to a move towards 410.2 rupees, the 14.6 pct retracement level