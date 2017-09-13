FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Indian oil refiners fall; govt unlikely to raise refined fuel prices - reports
#India Market News
September 13, 2017 / 9:55 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-Indian oil refiners fall; govt unlikely to raise refined fuel prices - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Oil marketing companies slip in afternoon trade after local media reported citing a govt official that India was unlikely to further raise fuel prices due to higher inflation

** Bharat Petroleum Corp falls as much as 8.4 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp down about 8 pct while Indian Oil Corp sheds about 6.2 pct

** Government may ask state-run fuel marketing companies to absorb further rise in crude oil prices - local media reports

** India’s consumer price inflation rose more-than-expected to a 5-month high in August, fuelled by strong gains in prices of food items, data showed on Tuesday

** S&P BSE Oil & Gas index declines as much as 2.9 pct, on track to post its first session of decline in three

