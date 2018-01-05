FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Indian Overseas Bank rises; board approves $1.10 bln write-off
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Author of Trump book contradicts president
Author of Trump book contradicts president
#India Market News
January 5, 2018 / 6:00 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-Indian Overseas Bank rises; board approves $1.10 bln write-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Indian Overseas Bank rise as much as 10.2 pct to 25.40 rupees

** Stock hits highest since Nov. 7; posts biggest intraday pct gain since Oct. 25

** Board on Thursday approved the write-off of bank’s accumulated losses worth up to 69.79 bln rupees ($1.10 billion)

** Bank to use 76.50 bln rupees available in share premium account as of March 31, 2017 for the write-off (bit.ly/2E8vcFS)

** Shareholders will be asked to vote on the plan on Jan. 30, the lender said

** About 3.5 mln shares changed hands by 0542 GMT, more than three times the stock’s 30-day avg ($1 = 63.3325 Indian rupees)

