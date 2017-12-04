FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Indian shipping stocks surge as oil refiners issue tanker tenders
#India Market News
December 4, 2017 / 10:04 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BUZZ-Indian shipping stocks surge as oil refiners issue tanker tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shipping Corp of India Ltd shares rise more than 11.3 pct, Essar Shipping Ltd up as much as 6.3 pct

** Mercator Ltd gains as much as 3 pct, Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd climbs 1.7 pct

** Two Indian state-owned oil refiners issued tenders seeking to charter tankers for at least 5 years while giving preference to Indian companies, which would boost domestic shipping firms battered by slumping tanker rates

** Shift to the five-year contracts would give millions of dollars in tanker contracts to Indian carriers - govt source

