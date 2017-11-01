BUZZ-Indian sugar stocks rise on ethanol price hike

** Shares of Indian sugar companies Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rise in the range of 4.7 pct and 12.50 pct

** India govt approves a 5 pct increase in ethanol price for supplies to state-run oil marketing cos for blending with petrol to 40.85 rupees per litre for sugar season 2017-18; ethanol is a byproduct of sugar manufacturing

** More than 13 mln shares of Shree Renuka Sugars and 15 mln shares of Bajaj Hindusthan changed hands, exceeding the 30-day avg of about 2.5 mln and 2.6 mln, respectively

** Sugar sector has an average ROE of about 30 pct, according to Thomson Reuters data