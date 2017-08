** Shares of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd , Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Ugar Sugar Ltd post gains in the range of 2 pct to 8 pct

** India, the world's largest sugar consumer, raises import tax on sugar to 50 pct from 40 pct in an effort to curb cheaper imports

** Sugar stocks have seen significant growth this year, with Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar up 13.6 pct, Dalmia Bharat Sugar up 10.8 pct and Balrampur Chini Mills up 22.3 pct as of Monday's close