FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
India Market News
March 8, 2018 / 4:14 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-Indian telecom stocks rise on govt move to raise spectrum cap for mobile carriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Indian telecom stocks Bharti Airtel Ltd, Idea Cellular Ltd rise in early trade

** India’s government raises the cap on airwaves that a mobile operator can hold to 35 pct from 25 pct

** Government also removes intra-band cap but said mobile carriers would have to adhere to a 50 pct cap on combined airwaves holdings below 1 GHz bands

** Telecom network operators now allowed to pay for pricey spectrum in 16 instalments instead of 10

** The move will enable the incumbent operators and well as Reliance Industries telecom firm Jio to strengthen their existing spectrum footprint, Morgan Stanley writes in a note

** However, Morgan Stanley expects about 15 pct downside risk to the government’s 2019 budgeted revenue estimates from the telecom sector

** Shares in Idea rise as much 4 pct, their biggest intraday gain in nearly two months; S&P BSE Telecom Index rise as much as 2 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.