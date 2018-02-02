FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
February 2, 2018 / 4:40 AM / Updated a day ago

BUZZ-India's 10-yr bonds extend fall on hawkish RBI fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 5 bps to 7.65 pct after rising 17 bps on Thursday

** Bond falls on fears RBI to become more hawkish after India’s budget raised spending in agri sector, lifted minimum support prices for crops

** Budget exacerbates inflation fears at time when CPI hit 17-mth high of 5.21 pct in December, above RBI’s 4 pct target

** RBI holds policy review on Feb. 6-7; traders still expect rates to be on hold but will monitor language

** Fears rise RBI may switch to tightening bias from current neutral stance, raising prospect of rate hikes later this year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.