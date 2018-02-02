BUZZ-India's 10-yr bonds extend fall on hawkish RBI fears

** Benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 5 bps to 7.65 pct after rising 17 bps on Thursday

** Bond falls on fears RBI to become more hawkish after India’s budget raised spending in agri sector, lifted minimum support prices for crops

** Budget exacerbates inflation fears at time when CPI hit 17-mth high of 5.21 pct in December, above RBI’s 4 pct target

** RBI holds policy review on Feb. 6-7; traders still expect rates to be on hold but will monitor language

** Fears rise RBI may switch to tightening bias from current neutral stance, raising prospect of rate hikes later this year