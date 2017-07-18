BUZZ-India's ACC hits record high on profit beat

** Cement maker ACC Ltd rises as much as 3.5 pct to a record high

** ACC posted an about 33 pct growth in June-qtr profit, beating analysts estimates on higher cement sales volume

** Company's cement sales volume rose 10.1 pct in the qtr to 6.74 mln tonnes

** Investec analsyts say company's cost structure more elastic than ever before; favourably placed to address regional capacity challenges, realize synergy gains, tap into premium market void created by Lafarge exit

** Stock had gained 31.3 pct this year as of Monday's close