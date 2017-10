** Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd fall as much as 4.7 pct to 117.6 rupees in early trade

** Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against company’s proposed Carmichael coal mine, as environment groups warn the mine would contribute to global warming and damage the Great Barrier Reef

** The Carmichael coal mine would be the country’s largest, but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had gained about 61 pct this year