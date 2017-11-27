FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Adani Group stocks fall as hopes of Aussie govt loan for coal mine fade
November 27, 2017 / 4:48 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Adani Group stocks fall as hopes of Aussie govt loan for coal mine fade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Adani Group stocks fall in early trade as hopes of Australian government loan for coal mine fade

** Adani Enterprises Ltd shares drop as much as 4.2 pct to 146.85 rupees

** Company faces likely block on A$900 mln ($684 mln) govt loan to help build a giant coal mine in Australia, with the left-leaning Labor Party on track for re-election in a state poll

** The loan amounts to only fraction of the overall cost of constructing the Carmichael mine, but was seen as a first step in reaching financial close on a project that was delayed for years by environmental opposition

** Shares of Adani Port & SEZ and Adani Power Ltd fall over 1 pct each

