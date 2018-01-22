BUZZ-India's Apollo Micro Systems soars on trading debut

** Shares of defence electronics maker Apollo Micro Systems Ltd surge as much as nearly 75 pct to 480 rupees on trading debut vs. IPO issue price of 275 rupees

** Apollo Micro’s 1.56 billion rupee ($24.4 mln) IPO, the first in the Indian market in 2018, had been oversubscribed more than 245 times

** Apollo Micro, which has a strong financial track record for the past three years, set to benefit from booming demand for defence electronics and electronics hardware, Angel Broking said in pre-IPO note

** Newgen Software, Amber Enterprises set for trading debuts next week after strong demand for their IPOs

** India IPO boom seen sustaining in 2018 after record $11 billion fund-raising in 2017 - bankers and analysts