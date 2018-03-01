FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:20 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Ashoka Buildcon rises on order wins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Ashoka Buildcon Ltd’s shares jump as much as 7.6 pct to 235.60 rupees - their biggest intraday pct gain since Feb. 7

** Co and partner win bid for Toll Operate Transfer Mode projects in nine national highways

** Co’s unit Ashoka Concessions emerges as lowest bidder with quoted cost of 8.60 bln rupees for NHAI project in Jharkhand in east India

** More than 761,000 shares traded, compared with their 30-day moving avg of 204,848 shares

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 26.3 pct in the last 12 months

