FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Aurobindo Pharma down after Q2 results
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 10, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Aurobindo Pharma down after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Aurobindo Pharma Ltd falls as much as 3.5 pct to 762.20 rupees

** The drugmaker posted better-than-expected 29 pct rise in Sept-qtr profit on Thursday, helped by higher sales at its formulations business in the United States

** Company’s Q2 posted positive sales growth in the U.S., EU and emerging markets, but this did not translate into strong profit as gross margins and EBITDA margins were weaker than expected - Credit Suisse analysts

** As a result, EBITDA (pre R&D) was just in-line, Credit Suisse adds

** Q2 EBIDTA before forex and other income grew 20 pct at 11.17 bln rupees, while EBITDA margin was at 25.2 pct

** Stock up 17.9 pct this year as of Thursday’s close, compared with a 8.1 pct decline on the Nifty Pharma index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.