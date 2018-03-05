BUZZ-India's Aurobindo Pharma falls; USFDA cites quality issues at unit - report

** Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd falls as much as 5.5 pct to 590 rupees, its lowest since Feb 23

** Co's Unit-4 in Hyderabad has been issued Form 483 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with nine observations, Business Standard reported bit.ly/2FcCDN7

** USFDA cites deficiencies in maintaining manufacturing quality standards after inspecting the facility between Feb. 12 and Feb. 20, the report added

** Co manufactures generic sterile injectables, ophthalmics and low volume parenterals at the facility

** Co was not immediately reachable for comments

** stock records biggest intraday pct loss since Nov 10, 2017

** More than 3.1 mln shares change hands in 45 minutes of trade, compared with 30-day avg of around 2.7 mln

** Stock had shed 9.3 pct this year as of Thursday’s close, compared with 7.3 pct fall in Nifty Pharma index

** Stock markets were closed on Friday for a holiday