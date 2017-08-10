FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BUZZ-India's Aurobindo Pharma rises after Q1 results
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
August 10, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 4 days ago

BUZZ-India's Aurobindo Pharma rises after Q1 results

1 Min Read

** Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rise as much as 5.6 pct to 722.00 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since July 19 ** Shares of India's third largest drugmaker by sales top pct gainer on the NSE index ** Company reported a 11 pct fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower sales from formulations business in the U.S. and disruptions related to the launch of Goods and Services Tax in India

** Aurobindo Pharma results were mixed but were better than peers as the company reported improvements in gross margins due to its product mix, analysts from brokerage Nirmal Bang said, adding that management seemed confident of its U.S. and overall growth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.