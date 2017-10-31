FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Axis Bank gains; Bain Capital in talks to invest in lender - report
October 31, 2017 / 4:36 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Axis Bank gains; Bain Capital in talks to invest in lender - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Axis Bank Ltd rises as much as 5 pct, top pct gainer on NSE index

** Bain Capital in advanced talks to invest $750 mln-$1 bln in Axis, the Economic Times reports citing unnamed sources bit.ly/2yZeHue

** Bain’s proposed investment to come as primary issuance of shares and will allow the private equity fund to own up to 5 pct of Axis, the paper says

** Bain Capital and Axis Bank declined to comment

** Axis Bank stock has lost 5.7 pct in two weeks, as of Monday’s close, after reporting a rise in Q2 bad loans

