BUZZ-India's Axis Bank gains; Bain Capital in talks to invest in lender - report

** Axis Bank Ltd rises as much as 5 pct, top pct gainer on NSE index

** Bain Capital in advanced talks to invest $750 mln-$1 bln in Axis, the Economic Times reports citing unnamed sources bit.ly/2yZeHue

** Bain’s proposed investment to come as primary issuance of shares and will allow the private equity fund to own up to 5 pct of Axis, the paper says

** Bain Capital and Axis Bank declined to comment

** Axis Bank stock has lost 5.7 pct in two weeks, as of Monday’s close, after reporting a rise in Q2 bad loans