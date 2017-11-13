FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Axis Bank hits 13-1/2-mth high on capital raising plan
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 13, 2017 / 4:58 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Axis Bank hits 13-1/2-mth high on capital raising plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Axis Bank Ltd rise as much as 3.6 pct to their highest since Sept 23, 2016

** Bank said on Friday it will raise 116.26 bln rupees ($1.78 bln) by selling shares and warrants to a group of investors including Bain Capital and top Indian insurer Life Insurance Corp (LIC)

** “We see this as a big confidence sign, and the overhang of a likely capital raise (FY19) goes away,” analysts at Deutsche Bank write, raising their PT to 620 rupees from 575 rupees with “buy” rating

** “We now expect stressed asset recognition to accelerate as the quantum of capital infusion adequately covers the provisioning requirement,” analysts at Nomura say, raising their PT to 640 rupees from 610 rupees and reiterating their “buy” rating

** Sixteen of 48 analysts covering stock have “buy” or higher ratings, 18 have “hold”, 14 have “sell” or lower ratings; median PT 522.5 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Shares of the bank had gained about 21 pct this year as of Friday’s close ($1 = 65.2850 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.