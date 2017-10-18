FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Axis Bank hits over 8-mth low; brokerages slash PT
#India Market News
October 18, 2017 / 4:14 AM / in 4 days

BUZZ-India's Axis Bank hits over 8-mth low; brokerages slash PT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of India’s third-biggest private sector lender Axis Bank fall as much as 9.4 pct to 465.15 rupees, the lowest since Feb. 2

** Stock top pct loser on the NSE index

** Bank reported a rise in Q2 profit but said gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 5.90 pct in the quarter, compared with 5.03 pct a quarter earlier

** Jefferies slashed PT on stock to 635 rupees from 675 rupees, maintaining a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley lowered its PT to 480 rupees from 550 rupees with an “equal-weight” rating

** Surge in non-performing loans implies continued uncertainty - Morgan Stanley

** Q2 NIM, which narrowed to 3.45 pct from 3.63 pct a quarter earlier, was under pressure and will likely remain so, impairing earnings - MS

** 19 out of 48 analysts covering the stock rate it at “buy”, 16 have “hold” while 13 have a “sell” rating; median PT is 526 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock had gained 14 pct this year up to Tuesday’s close ($1 = 65.0250 Indian rupees)

