15 days ago
BUZZ-India's Axis Bank falls; concerns over bad loans outside bank's 'watch list'
#India Market News
July 26, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 15 days ago

BUZZ-India's Axis Bank falls; concerns over bad loans outside bank's 'watch list'

1 Min Read

** Shares of Axis Bank fall as much as 2.1 pct

** Bank's quarterly profit falls 16 pct y/y to 13.06 bln rupees ($202.73 mln), but overall bad loans were stable

** Still, concerns over unrecognised stress in power and others sectors weigh on stock

** Uncertainty on slippages outside watch-list continues, analysts at Jefferies say, adding if the bank's credit cost guidance for FY18 is met, there will be an upside in stock

** Indian banks' stressed loans hit a record $150 billion at the end of last year, prompting the government to change rules and give the central bank more power to push defaulting companies to bankruptcy

** Axis was top loser on NSE bank index that rose 0.15 pct. Stock had gained ahead of results that came after trading hours on Tuesday ($1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees)

